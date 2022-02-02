Grandma's 'hustle' sparks entrepreneurial spirit in family

KINGSTON, Jamaica— It started with a young mother travelling daily to the Grange Hill market to sell her produce to provide for her family.

Now, some 40 years later, the entrepreneurial spirit of Burbeth Davis lives on in her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Davis's granddaughter, 44-year-old Simone Henry, owns and operates Prestige Glam Studio and Boutique in Westmoreland, her great-granddaughter Kimone Knight is the founder of Chemqualco, a chemical manufacturing company, and Lesakay Henry, Davis's grandniece, runs FIT BY KAY.

Each had very different experiences on their journey to becoming entrepreneurs, but having each other to look to for inspiration and advice has made their journey much more enjoyable.

“I grew up watching my grandma being an entrepreneur. She had a grocery shop plus she sold vegetables in the market, so I can say this entrepreneur thing is actually in my genes,” said Simone.

Simone has been operating her beauty salon and store for some 20 years.

“I started with it just being a beauty salon; doing just hair and nails services. I always had a passion for fashion from I was younger hence why I started selling little clothing, shoes, and purses, and then I decided to set up an area in the salon for my boutique,” she said.

For her, the decision to open her own business was just a matter of chance.

“No, I didn't even think about it [becoming an entrepreneur]. In fact, hairdressing for me was just an opportunity I got from my aunt and my sister who offered to help me in getting a skill as I was a young mother at the time,” she said.

“I went to Cosmetology school and when I was finished I was only employed twice. Then one of my coworkers at my second job decided we should leave and open our own salon. We started by renting chairs in a salon. That's when I realised the feeling of being your own boss was awesome,” Simone told OBSERVER ONLINE.

For 32-year-old Knight, who is Simone's niece, being her own boss was inevitable given the influence of her aunt and her mother Valrie Haughton, who also runs her own business.

“I tapped into my entrepreneurial spirit from an early age selling cosmetics in high school, baking cupcakes, and enlisting my friends to sell them. By the time I was headed to college, I wanted a space in my mother and aunt's shops to sell clothes and hair products,” she said.

“I also really loved seeing my mom run her own shop and the freedom it afforded her to take care of me. I've always envisioned myself making an impact and entrepreneurship was one of the ways I knew I could achieve that,” she added.

Knight's business, Chemqualco, specialises in chemical research and development, white labelling, and contract production of cosmetics and personal care items. The company helps other entrepreneurs by taking their homemade recipes and ideas and turning them into sustainable products.

For 27-year-old Lesakay, entrepreneurship was not on her radar at first but after realizing that a regular 9-5 working for someone else was not how she wanted to live, she decided to become her own boss.

“I knew I hated working for people and I wanted to live on my terms. I knew that was only or most likely to happen if I was my own boss,” she said.

However, her first attempt at running a business did not go as planned. In fact, she was then forced to take on another job as a manager at a fast-food chain.

With low sales and a demanding job, Lesakay decided to give up on her business, Snatched by Lesakay.

Undeterred by the challenges she had experienced the first time around, Lesakay decided to refocus and rebrand. This led to the establishment of her FIT BY KAY fitness and wellness company.

“All my experiences from having a failed business and being a manager of a hugely successful food company helped me to develop my brand and find creative ways to grow my business to make it successful. I'm determined this time around to not give up,” she said.

Lesakay said she frequently turns to her cousin Knight for helpful advice.

“I would say I look up to Kimone the most because she's more close to my age and we keep in contact so it's easier to communicate with her, which I often do to get advice or just to talk and get encouragement. Not to mention she's killing her industry as well, so I'm always cheering her on,” she said.

For Knight, she looks to her aunt Simone, after whom she was named because they share the same birthday, for inspiration.

“My aunt, Simone Henry, was most inspirational. I've watched her perfect her craft, improve her skills, manage her business and still remain innovative and successful,” she said.

The three women said family support is a crucial part of their success and having several women entrepreneurs in the family has been very rewarding.

“It's good to have family members who are business owners because they can provide a listening ear. They are also better able to relate to what you're going through and often times they may be able to give you advice and encourage you. They can definitely teach you a lot and vice versa,” Lesakay said.

“Kimone is always putting me on to new stuff and telling me about opportunities, such as grants and funding that I did not know of. She also often time gives me content ideas as well even though, most of them I can't do,” she added.

Knight had similar sentiments.

“My mom, aunts, and cousins have provided me with a support system that I really appreciate. Whether it's a listening ear, general business advice or just seeing them overcome their own obstacles, I've just been in awe and inspired,” she said.

For Simone, she can also call on her niece and cousin for help with things like social media.

“The younger ones I can always ask for advice on things I'm not so keen on especially when it comes on to this whole technology and social media thing,” she said.

For the women, their success and drive all come back to the family's matriarch, Davis, affectionately called “Miss Birdie”.

Knight noted that her great-grandmother sold in the market until she died in 2013.

“My great grandmother sold in the market and provided for herself until her last days. She did that of her own will. That was such an inspiration and lesson on being driven and independent to me,” she said.

Knight and Simone, both mothers to daughters themselves, hope to leave behind the same legacy as Davis for their children and inspire them to believe in themselves.