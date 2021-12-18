Grange announces $90M in support for entertainment sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced a $90 million dollar special support package for members of the entertainment, culture and creative industries.

The new J$90 million package is double the J$40 million that was originally announced.

Minister Grange said the latest allocation follows on small grants that were issued earlier this year, as the Ministry of Finance has given the go ahead for a larger allocation of funds to cover a more substantial payout.

She explained that while her ministry was able to make small payouts earlier, it was unable to access the $40 million that was allocated by the finance ministry. She said an additional $50 million has been allocated for a total of $90 million.

Grange said her ministry was accepting applications for grants of $60,000 per individual.

“Whatever your skills are; as long as you're a practitioner in the industry, you can benefit. If you're an actor, a singer, a songwriter; we're talking about the stagehands, engineers, selectors, sound system operators, owners of sound systems, people in film. So it's a variety. Once you meet the criteria, you will benefit,” Grange said in a statement from her ministry.

There are three main criteria that beneficiaries must satisfy in order to receive a grant. They must be registered on the Ministry's e-Registry. Those who are not on the e-Registry can register on the Ministry's website at www.mcges.gov.jm . Additionally, the beneficiary must be a member of an established industry organisation such as the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association [JaRIA] or the Jamaica Film and Television Association [JAFTA] and must either have an account with a Jamaican bank or an NCB Prepaid Mastercard to facilitate payment of the grant.

“I think that the entertainment, culture and creative industries sector was probably impacted more than any other sector and so it was necessary for us to see what we can do. Even now as the restrictions are eased, entertainment events are still restricted,” Grange noted.

She is encouraging members of the sectors to go to the Ministry's website and click on 'ECCI Covid-19 Grant Application' to apply for the grants.

“It's an easy process, and it's a process that we're hoping will help persons in the sector,” she said.

Grange estimates that one thousand individual grants will be awarded.