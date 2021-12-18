Grange announces $90M in support for entertainment sector

Grange announces $90M in support for entertainment sectorSaturday, December 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced a $90 million dollar special support package for members of the entertainment, culture and creative industries.
The new J$90 million package is double the J$40 million that was originally announced.
Minister Grange said the latest allocation follows on small grants that were issued earlier this year, as the Ministry of Finance has given the go ahead for a larger allocation of funds to cover a more substantial payout.
“Whatever your skills are; as long as you're a practitioner in the industry, you can benefit. If you're an actor, a singer, a songwriter; we're talking about the stagehands, engineers, selectors, sound system operators, owners of sound systems, people in film. So it's a variety. Once you meet the criteria, you will benefit,” Grange said in a statement from her ministry.
She is encouraging members of the sectors to go to the Ministry's website and click on 'ECCI Covid-19 Grant Application' to apply for the grants.
“It's an easy process, and it's a process that we're hoping will help persons in the sector,” she said.
Grange estimates that one thousand individual grants will be awarded.
