Grange announces COVID relief for entities in entertainment, culture, creative industries

Grange announces COVID relief for entities in entertainment, culture, creative industriesSaturday, March 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced that a COVID-19 relief programme will benefit registered small companies and umbrella organisations within the entertainment, culture and creative industries in short order.
According to a release, the grants will range from JM$400,000 to $1,000,000.
The application portal on the Ministry's website at www.mcges.gov.jm is now open.
Grange said the size of grants to companies and organisations would depend on the entity and the size of the sector they serve.
“Within the sector, you have large organisations such as JaRIA, JAVAA, and the Jamaica Federation of Musicians; and you have small business entities say in theatre, in dance, in film that will also be considered for grants,” she disclosed.
To be eligible for grants, companies and organisations must have been in operation prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and be able to prove it using company registration documents, tax compliance certificates and event flyers.
The entities must also be signed up to the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport's e-Registry; and must have an account (with any local bank) in Jamaican currency.
The deadline for application is Wednesday, March 17 at midnight.
“It's a small window… [and] I want to encourage those entities to apply now. We want to provide these funds to you for capacity building, capacity strengthening, and also to provide these small registered entities with funds to restart after the COVID devastation…before the end of the financial year,” Minister Grange said.
