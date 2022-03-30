Grange condemns killing of 'Tabby' Shaw of the Mighty Diamonds

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has condemned the “senseless” killing of Donald 'Tabby' Shaw of the Mighty Diamonds who she said she built a special relationship with over the years.

Shaw was gunned down on McKinley Crescent in the Waterhouse area of St Andrew on Tuesday night.

“The news about Tabby's death has left me in shock. I have had a special and close relationship with the Mighty Diamonds over the years. I feel the pain of the other two Diamonds, 'Bunny' and 'Judge', who I know will never get over the loss of Tabby. I pray for strength for them always.”

“I recall when Tabby poured his soul into the Mighty Diamonds' performance at Reggae Sunsplash in 1982. That live recording was actually made into an album. It was then you could tell that Tabby Shaw was a master vocalist. The group was nominated for a Grammy in 1983,” she continued.

Donald Shaw, otherwise called Tabby, was lead vocalist for the Mighty Diamonds, a group that he formed in 1969 along with Fitzroy 'Bunny' Simpson and Lloyd 'Judge' Ferguson. All three were schoolmates who had previously named their group The Limelights.

The Mighty Diamonds were regarded for their smooth harmonies and known for their stage choreography. Their breakout hit was 'Right Time' in 1973. Other hits included 'Girl You Are Too Young', 'Oh No Baby' 'Mash Up', 'Jah Bless the Dreadlocks' and 'Carefree Girl'.

The group also enjoyed great international success collaborating with famed producer, Gussie Clarke, on the hit, 'Pass de Kutchie'. The song was later covered by the group Musical Youth in the United Kingdom under the name 'Pass the Dutchie'.

“Tabby's killing is as senseless as it is tragic and leaves an awful void in the Jamaican music landscape. I express my sincerest condolences to Tabby's family members, relatives, friends and associates and to the entire entertainment fraternity. May his soul rest in peace and eternal light shine upon him,” Grange said