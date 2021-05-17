Grange congratulates Miqueal-Symone Williams on top ten finish in Miss Universe contest

Grange congratulates Miqueal-Symone Williams on top ten finish in Miss Universe contestMonday, May 17, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says Jamaica can feel pleased that Miqueal-Symone Williams, Miss Universe Jamaica, finished in the Top Ten at the 69th Miss Universe contest in Florida, United States.
Grange said: “From the beginning, Miqueal-Simone's beauty, intelligence and empathy made her stand out and based on her popularity at the local contest, it is not surprising that she did us proud on the world stage.
“Our Miss Universe Jamaica has also won our admiration with her creation of The Bloom Initiative, which provides Internet access to Jamaican children who otherwise would not be able to attend their online school classes.
“I wish her well as she continues her modeling career which she says she wants to use as a vehicle to 'share more of myself with people whom I hope to inspire', even as she carries out her duties as Universe Jamaica.”
Sunday night marked the Miss Universe competition's return to television, after the pageant was cancelled in 2020 for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, 26, finished first ahead of the Brazilian and Peruvian finalists in a flashy televised event, hosted by American actor Mario Lopez and television personality Olivia Culpo.
