Grange congratulates Skerritt on re-election

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has congratulated Ricky Skerritt, Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, his Vice President, Dr Kishore Shallow, and the rest of the CWI administration on being re-elected unopposed.

In a statement today, Grange said, “I wish the president, the vice president and the other members of administration all the very best as they seek to keep their promise to 'work untiringly to help achieve sustainable improvement, both on and off the field, for West Indies cricket.'”

The Skerritt administration was re-elected at the 22nd Annual General Meeting of CWI, held yesterday.