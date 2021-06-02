Grange congratulates track and field athletes for recent performances

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has congratulated several track and field athletes for their recent top performances at sport events over the past week.

In a statement today, the minister congratulated sprinter Briana Williams for her “spectacular performances” in which she broke her own national Under-20 100 metre record within two days while establishing a new personal best time of 10.98 seconds.

“Briana, you promised you would break your own one-day-old record and you did great,” Grange said.

Racing in Florida in the United States, the 19-year-old Williams, first set a new national U20 100 metre record of 11.01 on May 30, but then broke that record on May 31 with her 10.98 seconds run.

Noting this, the sport minister said that she was wishing Williams all the best at the upcoming Jamaica Track and Field National Trials.

“I also wish to congratulate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for her recent season's best 10.84 win at the Doha Diamond League,” Grange continued.

“Worthy of much praise and congratulations too in recent track events, are young Kemba Nelson and Shericka Jackson. Kemba ran her personal best of 10.98 on May 29 in Texas while Shericka impressed with an 11.02 seconds, her personal best, over the 100m at the National Stadium on May 29.

“I would also like to acknowledge the wonderful performance of Shadae Lawrence who once again set a new national discus record with a throw at meet in Arizona in the United State and worthy of note too is that male Discus Champion, Fedrick Dacres won two events also in Arizona,” the minister praised.