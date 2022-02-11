Grange gives JFF $10m for Reggae Girlz charter to World Cup Qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sport Minister Olivia Grange has announced a contribution of $10 million to the Jamaica Football Federation to underwrite the cost of a Caribbean Airline charter flight for the national women's football team, the Reggae Girlz, to their World Cup Qualifier against Grenada on February 20.

According to the minister, the contribution comes after she was informed by JFF President Michael Ricketts that the team could not get to Grenada by direct commercial flight in time for the qualifier.

She said she offered without hesitation, to assist the JFF with the funds which would cover most of the cost of a charter flight.

The Reggae Girlz kick off their World Cup campaign at home against Bermuda on February 17 before travelling to Grenada three days later.

“The $10,000,000 has been provided through the Sports Development Foundation as the Reggae Girlz embark on another World Cup journey. We assisted their 2019 World Cup campaign to the tune of $20.1 million and will continue to play our part in whatever way we can to ensure that they are back at the finals in 2023,” Grange said.

“We will always be proud of the Reggae Girlz for that historic qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019,” she added.