Grange hails 2021 Reggae Grammy nominees

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, is “full of praise” for the six nominees in the Best Reggae Album Category for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday and include Dancehall artiste, Spice, for her Album 10; Sean Paul for Live N Livin; songstress Etana, for Pajoma; Jesse Royal, for Royal; Gramps Morgan, for Positive Vibration and American band Soja, for Beauty in the Silence.

“This is the first time, in the 36 years of the Awards, that two women have been nominated in the category, and as minister with responsibility for both the Gender and Entertainment portfolios, I am very happy to see this development,” Grange stated.

“It may also surprise many people to learn that prior to this year, only five women Etana, Koffee, Rita Marley, Judy Mowatt and Sister Carol, have been nominated in the category,” she added.

The 2022 list of preliminary nominees had previously included the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s Festival Song compilation which had been placed on the “considered” List.

Remarking on this achievement the minister said that it was “in recognition of the quality of work created by all the artistes, producers, singers and musicians involved in the Gospel Festival Song competition.

“Happening in the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, I insisted that the Festival Song compilation be submitted for Grammy consideration. We need to continue to lift and support the Entertainment industry which has been so negatively affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Grange said.

Final round voting will take place between December 6, 2021 and January 5, 2022. The Grammy Awards ceremony will return live to the Staples Centre in Los Angeles in the United States on Monday, January 31, 2022.