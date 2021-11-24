Grange hails 2021 Reggae Grammy nominees

Grange hails 2021 Reggae Grammy nomineesWednesday, November 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, is “full of praise” for the six nominees in the Best Reggae Album Category for the upcoming Grammy Awards.
The nominees were announced on Tuesday and include Dancehall artiste, Spice, for her Album 10; Sean Paul for Live N Livin; songstress Etana, for Pajoma; Jesse Royal, for Royal; Gramps Morgan, for Positive Vibration and American band Soja, for Beauty in the Silence.
“This is the first time, in the 36 years of the Awards, that two women have been nominated in the category, and as minister with responsibility for both the Gender and Entertainment portfolios, I am very happy to see this development,” Grange stated.
“It may also surprise many people to learn that prior to this year, only five women Etana, Koffee, Rita Marley, Judy Mowatt and Sister Carol, have been nominated in the category,” she added.
The 2022 list of preliminary nominees had previously included the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s Festival Song compilation which had been placed on the “considered” List.
Remarking on this achievement the minister said that it was “in recognition of the quality of work created by all the artistes, producers, singers and musicians involved in the Gospel Festival Song competition.
“Happening in the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, I insisted that the Festival Song compilation be submitted for Grammy consideration. We need to continue to lift and support the Entertainment industry which has been so negatively affected by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” Grange said.
Final round voting will take place between December 6, 2021 and January 5, 2022. The Grammy Awards ceremony will return live to the Staples Centre in Los Angeles in the United States on Monday, January 31, 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy