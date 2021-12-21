Grange hails Atkinson as 'Jamaica's most outstanding swimmer'

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has hailed Alia Atkinson as "Jamaica's most outstanding swimmer".

Grange made the disclosure in post on social media as she heaped praise on Atkinson after she announced her retirement from swimming on Monday.

"By any description Olympian swimmer Alia Atkinson has been Jamaica's most outstanding swimmer," wrote Grange on Tuesday.

"Alia has broken numerous records in the sport. As Minister of Sport, I must say how sorry I am to see her go but her's was a long and distinguished career. The Jamaican nation has nothing but praise for Alia Atkinson. What she might not have achieved was not for the lack of grit dedication," she added.

While wishing the Olympian the best in retirement, Grange expressed hope that Atkinson would pass on her knowledge to young swimmers.

"I wish Alia Atkinson all the best in retirement. But I hope it will not be total retirement because she has so much to pass to those coming after her.

"Alia, we will miss you but you have certainly done your bit for Jamaica. God bless," concluded the minister.

Atkinson penned a farewell message to supporters after narrowly missing out on a medal Monday in the 100m breaststroke at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, the final race of her decorated career.

Atkinson clocked 1:04.03 for fourth in the final won by Qianting Tang of China in 1:03.47, as the Jamaican failed to add to her 10 medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze) at the World Short Course championships.

"Not the meet I hoped for but I am happy to say I finished every ounce of swimming talent God gave me, the bottle empty. Many times I wanted to quit or give up, but I saw it through to the end," Atkinson wrote in a post to social media on Monday.