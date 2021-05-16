Grange hails Champs success

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed happiness at the successful staging of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships which ended yesterday amid the challenges of COVID-19.

The minister noted that despite unique circumstances, the event saw new records being set.

“I extend heartiest congratulations to Edwin Allen High School and Jamaica College for winning the 2021 Girls and Boys Championships. I am especially pleased that even in these special circumstances, a few new records were set; and I offer heartiest congratulations to those student athletes, their families and their coaches,” Grange said.

“As a nation, we were happy to see the return of Boys and Girls Champs, which were unable to be staged last year because of COVID. These championships continue to play an important role in not only sports development, but also in shaping the lives of the many students who participate each year,” the minister continued.

She further commended ISSA and all participating schools, coaches and athletes for the successful staging of the event.

“I thank the sponsors, led by GraceKennedy, who maintained their support and helped to ensure that the event was held safely for the students and all involved,” the minister said.

