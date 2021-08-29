Grange hails Lee 'Scratch' Perry as 'genius'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has praised Lee 'Scratch' Perry's "mammoth" contribution in developing and propelling ska, rocksteady and reggae.

Grange shared the kind words while confirming the iconic producer and singer's passing in a statement.

Perry died in the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover on Sunday morning. He was 85.

“I have spoken with his son and other members of the family, and I can confirm the sad news that Lee 'Scratch' Perry passed away at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover.

“Lee 'Scratch' Perry was a giant of Jamaican music. His contribution to developing and propelling ska, rocksteady and reggae has been mammoth,” Grange said.

The minister noted that Perry started as an apprentice to the legendary 'Sir Coxsone' at Studio One in the 1950's and spent the rest of his life helping to develop Jamaican music.

“'Scratch' was an outstanding producer and singer, but he was also an inspirational figure who helped young singers and musicians to develop their craft.

“I recall his work with Bob Marley. It is said that 'Scratch' helped with formulating Marley's unique sound. The story is told that 'Scratch' gave his 'Upsetter' band to Marley and that band later became known as 'The Wailers',” Grange continued.

Some of Lee Perry's great works with The Wailers have included Duppy Conqueror, Small Axe, Rastaman Live Up, and Jah Live.

Lee Perry has produced an impressive body of work that charts the evolution of Jamaican music — with more than 1,000 songs over 60 years. His latest release in 2019 was a 12-track album, 'Heavy Rain' that topped the Billboard Reggae Album Charts.

“What a man, what a music, what a life, what a genius! I am incredibly saddened by his passing, but I will continue to celebrate his genius and the body of work he's given us.

“I express sincere condolences to his widow, Mireille, his children, his entire family, friends, colleagues and fans across the world who all mourn today,” the minister added.