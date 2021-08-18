Grange hails first woman president of Jamaica Golf Association

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange is offering congratulations to Jodi Munn-Barrow, the first woman to be elected president of the Jamaica Golf Association.

Munn-Barrow, whose golf career spans 30 years, won the presidency at the recently held JGA annual general meeting, replacing Peter Chin who did not seek re-election.

“We are so happy for Mrs Munn-Barrow that she has created history by becoming the first woman to head up the 96-year-old JGA,” Grange said.

“A many-time national female champion and Caribbean Golf Association Council member, her dedication to the sport of golf and her knowledge of the game are well known and I have no doubt that the association will continue to prosper under her stewardship.

“I wish the rest of the Munn-Barrow administration all the best and I am re-assuring Madam President of my ministry's continued support,” Grange said.