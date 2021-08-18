Grange hails first woman president of Jamaica Golf Association

Grange hails first woman president of Jamaica Golf AssociationWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange is offering congratulations to Jodi Munn-Barrow, the first woman to be elected president of the Jamaica Golf Association.
Munn-Barrow, whose golf career spans 30 years, won the presidency at the recently held JGA annual general meeting, replacing Peter Chin who did not seek re-election.
“We are so happy for Mrs Munn-Barrow that she has created history by becoming the first woman to head up the 96-year-old JGA,” Grange said.
“A many-time national female champion and Caribbean Golf Association Council member, her dedication to the sport of golf and her knowledge of the game are well known and I have no doubt that the association will continue to prosper under her stewardship.
“I wish the rest of the Munn-Barrow administration all the best and I am re-assuring Madam President of my ministry's continued support,” Grange said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy