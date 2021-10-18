Grange hails frontline workers, athletes for 'heroic' efforts amid COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The performances of frontline health workers and Olympians from the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo have benefitted Jamaica tremendously during trying times of the pandemic, according to Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia 'Babsy' Grange.

Lauding the efforts of healthcare workers and athletes alike in constantly giving the nation hope amid the COVID-19 crises, Grange said that their work must never go unnoticed.

The minister was speaking at a virtual National Heritage Week Thanksgiving Church Service on Sunday at the Waltham Park New Testament Church, under the theme, 'Saluting our Heroes… Safeguarding Our Legacy.'

Grange noted that frontline workers, in the face of tremendous challenges, rose to the occasion and carried out their duties diligently. The minister also shared that in a time when the pandemic had taken a toll on the Jamaican people, athletes gave citizens “much to cheer about by their performance” at the Olympic Games.

“They represented us so well, that Jamaica ended up with nine medals putting us sixth place in track and field and 21st overall out of 206 competing nations. All of that against the background of the pandemic which had severely disrupted their training schedule,” she said, adding that the athletes should also be praised for setting a good example by getting vaccinated prior to the Games.

Minister Grange urged Jamaicans to use Heritage Week to show respect and appreciation for the service and sacrifice of not only the National Heroes, but also for the “heroes of today.”

“It is important that we celebrate our National Heroes and the everyday heroes who make such a difference in our communities,” she expressed.

In his virtual remarks at the national thanksgiving service, Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen said that Jamaicans should treasure and build on the legacy left “by those who have helped to shape our nation."

“Today we continue to use the inspiration and opportunities created by our heroes as well as the traditions of our parents to be our guide, to open new horizons of social progress, economic growth and individual excellence,” he said.

The Ceremony of Investiture and Presentation of National Awards 2021 which has been pre-recorded to observe the gathering limits of COVID-19 protocols, will be aired on national television Monday.