Grange happy to assist Boyz, grateful to Costa Rican authorities

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed gratitude to Costa Rican authorities for issuing emergency visas to national senior football representatives Kemar Lawrence and Norman Campbell ahead of Wednesday's World Cup qualification match.

Lawrence and Campbell were denied entry into Costa Rica because they did not have the required documents and were not allowed to leave the airport with the rest of the team.

The matter was reported to Grange who quickly made the necessary contact with the authorities who allowed the players to enter the country.

“All’s well that ends well. I am just happy that I could have assisted and I’m very grateful to the Costa Rican authorities for facilitating our request,” Grange said in a release.

Jamaica will face Costa Rica Wednesday evening in the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualification for Qatar 2022.

“I want to wish the Reggae Boyz the very best this evening. We didn’t get the results we wanted in our last two matches, but I believe in them and I know they will do their best. It is a very tough assignment but our boys are talented and they’re resilient. Let us give them our full support for this very important match,” the minister stated.