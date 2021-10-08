Grange happy with Jamaica’s portrayal in new 007 film

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, stated that she is happy with how Jamaica was showcased in the new James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Minister Grange said the film “has really promoted destination Jamaica, location Jamaica, the culture of Jamaica — its warmth, its people, its vibes, its music, it's just wonderful.”

The film, parts of which were shot in Portland, was due to be released in April 2020 but was delayed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It is now in theatres worldwide.

“I’m so happy that the Bond film has now been released. I’m so happy because what it has done is showcase Jamaica in so many ways.

The new Bond girl (Lashana Lynch) is of Jamaican heritage; it also featured another Jamaican actress, Naomi Harris; it featured the beauty of Jamaica; and it created employment for our crew in Jamaica in the various disciplines and skills that are necessary in making a film,” Grange said, following the first screening of the film at Carib 5 on Thursday.

Grange said several government ministries, including the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service as well as the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, facilitated the local production.

“It took a collaborative effort and I’m happy we have seen the fruits of our labour and our collaboration. I’m proud to be Jamaican when I look at this film… and there is an arrangement now where the film will promote Jamaica as a tourist destination.”

The minister said the government would continue to push Jamaica as the perfect location to make films.

“I just want to encourage other filmmakers to continue to come to Jamaica. Make your films here. We have all that you need. We have the required skills and we have the beautiful locations.”