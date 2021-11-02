Grange nominated as VP for UNESCO General Conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has been nominated as a vice president for the UNESCO General Conference scheduled to begin on November 9 in Paris, France.

Grange's nomination will be ratified at the beginning of the general conference.

This conference will, among other things, elect the director general of UNESCO for the 2021-25 period as well as approve the organisation's programme and budget for the next five years.

Grange previously served as a vice president at the UNESCO General Conference in 2019.