Grange pays tribute to Glenda Simms

Grange pays tribute to Glenda SimmsMonday, January 03, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – In tribute to the late Dr Glenda Simms, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the gender activist was “a trailblazing figure in the fight for women's rights.”
Reflecting on Dr Simms' “dedicated and passionate leadership” of the Bureau of Women's Affairs (now the Bureau of Gender Affairs) and her “immense contribution towards the struggle for gender equality”, Minister Grange said Simms “never stopped advocating for women's rights and for the removal of barriers that prevent women and girls from achieving their full potential.”
“She gave dedicated and passionate leadership to her cause and has been a trailblazing figure in the fight for women's rights. She will be missed,” the minister expressed in a release, as she offered condolences to the family and friends of Dr Simms.
Simms passed away on New Year's Eve. She came to prominence in 1990 when she became the first black woman to be appointed president of the Canadian Advisory Council on the Status of Women.
Simms served at the Bureau of Gender Affairs from 1996 to 2005 where she started the consultations towards the development of the National Policy on Gender Equality, revitalised Parish Advisory Committees, established the National Gender Advisory Committee and developed public education initiatives on gender-based violence.
In 2014, Simms received the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class for outstanding work in gender development.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy