Grange pays tribute to Glenda Simms

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In tribute to the late Dr Glenda Simms, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the gender activist was “a trailblazing figure in the fight for women's rights.”

Reflecting on Dr Simms' “dedicated and passionate leadership” of the Bureau of Women's Affairs (now the Bureau of Gender Affairs) and her “immense contribution towards the struggle for gender equality”, Minister Grange said Simms “never stopped advocating for women's rights and for the removal of barriers that prevent women and girls from achieving their full potential.”

“She gave dedicated and passionate leadership to her cause and has been a trailblazing figure in the fight for women's rights. She will be missed,” the minister expressed in a release, as she offered condolences to the family and friends of Dr Simms.

Simms passed away on New Year's Eve. She came to prominence in 1990 when she became the first black woman to be appointed president of the Canadian Advisory Council on the Status of Women.

Simms served at the Bureau of Gender Affairs from 1996 to 2005 where she started the consultations towards the development of the National Policy on Gender Equality, revitalised Parish Advisory Committees, established the National Gender Advisory Committee and developed public education initiatives on gender-based violence.

In 2014, Simms received the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class for outstanding work in gender development.