Grange pleased with Rastafari Coral Gardens elders home

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says she is pleased that the Rastafari Coral Gardens elders home established at Granville in St James is now operational.

Grange spoke at the official opening, on April 1, of the Rastafari Coral Gardens elders home which is a facility set up to care for the medical and social needs of the survivors of the 1963 Coral Gardens massacre. It is managed by the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society (RCGBS) and was funded by the ministry.

“It is pleasing and quite an accomplishment to have the home now up and running and I must say job well done to the Rastafari Coral Gardens Benevolent Society which spent the funds prudently to make the home fully functional,” Grange said.

“I know that it is much appreciated by the elders resident here, the Rastafari community and by their Member of Parliament Dr Horace Chang,” she continued.

The culture minister also spoke of what had been done since the apology in Parliament in April 2017 by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to the Rastafari community when he also announced the setting up of a trust fund to be administered by the Administrator General as compensation to the survivors.

Grange said the fund was now far in excess of the initial amount of $13 million which was placed in it in 2018. Survivors have been receiving regular disbursements since then, the minister said.

Dr Chang, who cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony, spoke of the respect he and the Government had for the contributions of the Rastafari citizens, and his own pledge to continuing to work with the RCGBS to ensure that commitments for further development will be implemented.

These, he said, included the promise of a permanent structure to house the elders, an office for the RCGBS, and 50 acres of land to develop a community and farm.