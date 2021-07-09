Grange praises Japan for hosting Olympics in spite of pandemic

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has praised the Government of Japan for its decision to stage the Olympic and Paralympic Games despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are proud that even during these challenging times the government of Japan has exhibited a great deal of tenacity. We have high praise for Japan for its decision to stage the Olympic and Paralympic Games despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grange said.

She told Ambassador Masaya Fujiawara at a function on Thursday, July 8 that his Government continues to show that Japan is a country of perseverance and strength.

Grange said Jamaica is looking forward to sending a strong contingent to the Games and, “We will be supporting our athletes as they perform and compete under very different circumstances this year.”

At the function, the Japan Badminton Association presented the Jamaica Badminton Association with a gift of 8O badminton racquets.

“The staging of the Olympic and Paralympic Games during the pandemic speaks to the resilience of the human race to strive towards bouncing back from adversity.

“The resumption of sport in Jamaica was slow but we are now picking up speed with the successful staging of several track and field meets, our prestigious Boys' and Girls' Championships and the National Junior and Senior Championships and now at the community level, the SDC Cricket Competition and the Jamaica Premier League,” Grange said.

“Sport is critical to the recovery from COVID-19 and has to focus on the organisation and reorganisation of sporting activities and events, the resumption of participation in physical activity and sporting activities, and the operation of sport facilities, all while maintaining the very necessary protocols for ensuring that it is done in a safe way.

“At this time, I want to give a word of encouragement to our athletes. We know surviving this pandemic has been difficult. My ministry is fully aware of the challenges. In April of this year we hosted a Mental Resilience Forum for athletes and athlete support personnel that provided a platform to discuss the challenges being experienced within the sector and to identify coping mechanisms,” she continued.

The sport minister said: “We want to acknowledge this gift from the Japan Badminton Association. We appreciate your gift because we know that these racquets will be placed in the hands of youngsters who are being developed to represent our country on the world stage.”

“We are humbled that Japan, being the top ranked country in the world, has extended to us this great gift which is a demonstration of the country's commitment to the increased exposure and improvement of Badminton across the world.

“This gift shows the continued goodwill of Japan toward our country and the legacy our badminton players along with the Jamaica Badminton Association will create.

“I also want to say how proud I am of the Jamaica Badminton Association which in these challenging times launched Air Badminton.”

The minister noted that the launch of Air Badminton reflects a new way of playing the sport, making it more accessible, flexible and visible.

“I am sure that playing the game in this new format will give the sport a major boost in popularity. Your organisation has done well to introduce Air badminton at a time when your players and coaches need it the most — amidst the conditions and restrictions associated with the pandemic.

“We must continue to strive to be better and stronger despite the adversities that we face in life. We must take the challenges and use them as the impetus to grow, to develop, to reengineer, to reinvent and to reshape how we do things. We must rebuild to leave a legacy for those who come behind us,” Grange added.