Grange praises late Ruddy Williams for 'long and fruitful innings'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of Melbourne Cricket Club stalwart and life member of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Ruddy Williams.

Williams died at his home on January 1 at 80.

Commenting on the news, Grange said Williams “was among that select group of individuals who devoted their lifetime working for the development of the sport they loved”.

“Serving Melbourne Cricket Club as captain and then as club team manager along with the time he spent as Jamaica Cricket Association chairman of selectors is sufficient proof of his lifelong dedication to Jamaica's cricket,” the sport minister said.

“Ruddy must be remembered as our most successful selector, presiding over the selection committee as we won the regional four-day cricket championships five times in a row. Many of the players he selected for Jamaica went on to play at some level in West Indies cricket,” she added.

Expressing her condolences to his immediate family, friends, President Mark Neita, and the members and supporters of Melbourne Cricket Club as well as the wider cricket community, Grange said, “Rest in peace Ruddy 'Manage' Williams. Jamaica and the region say thanks to you for a long and fruitful innings.”