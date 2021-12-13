Grange saddened at passing of 'Garth' Dennis of Black Uhuru and Wailing Souls

Grange saddened at passing of 'Garth' Dennis of Black Uhuru and Wailing SoulsMonday, December 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of Rudolph “Garth” Dennis, a founding member of the Black Uhuru and The Wailing Souls groups.
Dennis died on Friday, December 10 at age 72.
“Sadly, Garth Dennis is the latest of our Reggae artistes and musicians who have died in recent times.
“He cemented his place among the outstanding contributors to our music with the formation of not just one but two groups, Black Uhuru and Wailing Souls. Black Uhuru, as we know, became a Grammy Award winning group,” Grange said in a statement Monday.
“I offer my condolences to Garth's wife, members of both Black Uhuru and The Wailing Souls groups and to the music fraternity in general. May his soul rest in peace,” she added.
