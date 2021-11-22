Grange saddened at passing of former Reggae Boyz physician

KINGSTON, Jamaica: The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of former Reggae Boyz team physician, Dr Carlton “Pee Wee” Fraser.

In a statement, the Minister described the late Fraser as an “outstanding doctor” and said news of his death came as a shock.

“His service was outstanding as doctor to the Reggae Boyz and to Bob Marley, who for many years was not only his patient but was his close friend. In this way, one might say that Pee Wee for life was a major contributor to both sport and entertainment. He will also be remembered for being the only Rasta doctor of his time and a member of Twelve Tribes of Israel Rastafari religious group.”

Minister Grange also used the opportunity to send condolences to the deceased's family, friends, and associates at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

Fraser, who was said to be the first Rastafarian medical doctor in the country, passed away at a hospital in Miami on Sunday morning. He was 74.

In the 1970s, he was based at the St Ann's Bay Hospital and as news spread of a Rastafarian doctor, he was summoned to a meeting with the Twelve Tribes of Israel and subsequently became a member and the organisation's doctor. St Ann's Bay hospital also became the medical place of choice for all Rastafarians.