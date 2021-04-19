Grange saddened by Tremaine Stewart's death

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange says she is deeply saddened by the sudden death of former Reggae Boy Tremaine Stewart.

Stewart, who represented Jamaica in 2012, died after collapsing while playing football yesterday morning.

"My spirit fell when I received the news about Tremaine. We have lost yet another of our sportsmen whose contribution added much,” she said.

"Tremaine did well from early, representing his school, Eltham High, in the Manning Cup competition, and later all of three clubs – August Town, Portmore United and Waterhouse. Death came following his recent signing with another club, Dunbeholden.

"I am proud of the fact that Tremaine was a product of Gordon Pen, Spanish Town, which is in my constituency of Central St Catherine,” she continued.

“The citizens were so proud of him and the young people saw him as an inspiration. I am so sorry that he won't be around to see the completion of the Gordon Pen Sports and Entertainment Complex now being built, and the critical role he would play in the transformation of the surrounding communities through this facility.

"My heart goes out to his family, his friends and associates and to the entire football fraternity,” she said.