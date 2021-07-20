Grange says Keith Brown was a 'man of many parts'Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has praised media luminary Keith Brown as a “man of many parts who excelled at everything he did”.
The minister's comment came as she expressed sadness following Brown's death Monday in New York.
Read: Media and music luminary Keith Brown passes
“I had the pleasure of working with him on many occasions and found him to be the consummate professional. His involvement spanned public relations, the news media, sport administration and entertainment and he has left an indelible mark in each of these areas,” Grange said.
“His contribution to the development of the public relations profession in Jamaica ran deeply as he was a founding member of the Public Relations Society of Jamaica. His own PR firm was Brown Ray and Associates,” she continued.
Keith also gave many years of service as a PR professional to Alumina Partners of Jamaica (ALPART).
“He was also outstanding as a sports administrator and as a sports news presenter at Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC) TV. I am pleased to recall that he started at the station when I was the junior minister with oversight for JBC.
“His interest in music and entertainment also led him to establish the Heineken Startime concert series along with musicologist, Michael Barnett,” the minister added.
“Keith Brown made invaluable contributions throughout his entire life. He will be missed. I extend heartfelt sympathy to his family and relatives, friends and associates.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy