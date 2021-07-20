Grange says Keith Brown was a 'man of many parts'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has praised media luminary Keith Brown as a “man of many parts who excelled at everything he did”.

The minister's comment came as she expressed sadness following Brown's death Monday in New York.

Read: Media and music luminary Keith Brown passes

“I had the pleasure of working with him on many occasions and found him to be the consummate professional. His involvement spanned public relations, the news media, sport administration and entertainment and he has left an indelible mark in each of these areas,” Grange said.

“His contribution to the development of the public relations profession in Jamaica ran deeply as he was a founding member of the Public Relations Society of Jamaica. His own PR firm was Brown Ray and Associates,” she continued.

Keith also gave many years of service as a PR professional to Alumina Partners of Jamaica (ALPART).

“He was also outstanding as a sports administrator and as a sports news presenter at Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC) TV. I am pleased to recall that he started at the station when I was the junior minister with oversight for JBC.

“His interest in music and entertainment also led him to establish the Heineken Startime concert series along with musicologist, Michael Barnett,” the minister added.

“Keith Brown made invaluable contributions throughout his entire life. He will be missed. I extend heartfelt sympathy to his family and relatives, friends and associates.”