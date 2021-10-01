Grange tours two new facilities for adolescent mothers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, has announced that construction work at Women's Centre outreach centres in the parishes of St Elizabeth and Manchester is now complete.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Denzil Thorpe; and the Chair of the Women's Centre of Jamaica Board, Debbie Salmon, Grange, who toured the facilities on Thursday said she was satisfied with the work.

The Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation is operated by Grange's Ministry.

The Ministry had been leading the construction of a new facility in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, which will operate as a training and day-care centre to enable adolescent mothers to continue their education until they are able to rejoin the formal school system.

The centre in Santa Cruz, which was constructed at a cost of J$36 million, joins the centre in Junction as the Women's Centre facilities in St Elizabeth.

“This [Santa Cruz] facility is more central and that is why it was so important for us to build this out and to make it available to the parish. The facility in Junction, we need to do some repairs there, but what we will do once we've done all the repairs is to have that facility operate just as a nursery," Grange said.

The new Santa Cruz centre will enable the Women's Centre to improve its service to adolescent mothers in St Elizabeth.

“Young girls who found themselves pregnant — some have been abused, some were just experimenting — and so they're not able to be in traditional school. The Women's Centre provides the support that they will need to carry them through their pregnancy. They get counselling, classes are conducted and they're taken through that period where they have their babies," Grange added.

Member of Parliament for Northeast St Elizabeth, Delroy Slowley, who was also present at the tour, pledged his support to the operation of the centre pointing out that he would make sure to bring to the table to assist in getting some of the amenities that are absent at this point.

"We need a washing machine, we need desks and chairs for the students and for the teachers and we will have to see how, from our CDF, we can bring some assistance,” he said.

In Manchester, Grange also opened the new nursery at the Mandeville Centre. She said the nursery would allow adolescent mothers to attend classes while their babies are being tended to in the nursery.

She was joined on that tour by the Member of Parliament for Central Manchester, Rhoda Moy Crawford; as well as Dasmine Kennedy, who donated a grant — awarded by the Rockefeller Foundation — towards the construction.

The Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation operates 18 facilities for adolescent mothers across the island.