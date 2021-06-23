Grange urges men to help break gender stereotypes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia Grange, is challenging men to break negative male stereotypes by being positive role models in their families and communities.

The minister was speaking at a function, today, hosted by the Bureau of Gender Affairs, which was geared towards awarding and celebrating what she describes as 25 outstanding fathers.

Grange explained that in an effort to achieve gender equality the government is unable to reach this goal alone.

“We need the very active participation and support of our men. Amazing dads, I charge you today to make a commitment, or if you have already started on the journey, to recommit to doing your part to tackle the very critical issues which our men and boys face. The issues are many, but I believe that together we can come out with the solutions,” she stated.

After the minister mentioned that she established a number of initiatives which targets males and encourages positive male behaviour, she spoke on the Positive Fathers Initiative, which identifies ways in which fatherhood can be used to create safer and more cohesive families and communities.

Adding that it is important to recognise all the fathers who have done, and are doing an outstanding job raising their children and building the nation, Grange said, “too often, based on negative culture stereotypes, we ignore the issues faced by men and boys regarding their emotional state, the structures that influences their masculinity and hinders male participation, or the societal structures that forces them to act out negatively because they are men.”

Grange added that as a result, some men become resistant to having conversations about gender related issues as they believe their concerns will be ignored. She said, this in turn leaves them feeling discouraged and demotivated.

“What we are doing through the Bureau is to encourage men not to be concerned about these little things because they can become big things. [They] need to look after themselves, and you need to constantly get your check-up and just make sure that you remain healthy,” she stated.

She further stated that the government is committed to addressing the issues that affect men and boys and, “to engage them in the fight against the cultural norms and stereotypes that enforces gender inequality in the society.”

Extending her appreciation for single parent fathers, Grange said, “I want to use the opportunity to acknowledge the single parent fathers, who make the extra sacrifice every day to ensure that their children are provided and cared for. We see your dedication and commitment and will always support you.”

Candice Haughton