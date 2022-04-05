Grange welcomes return of Boys' and Girls' Athletics Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange has welcomed the return of the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships with spectators which she said provides a significant economic benefit for the country.

Describing the series of events as the “premier secondary school athletic championship in the world”, Grange said there is a consistent increase in visitor arrival to Jamaica during the period leading up to the mega event. She further credited this increase to the long and distinguished legacy of Champs.

“While the support from high school alumni and Jamaicans in the Diaspora who invest in and return to Jamaica for Champs is unquantified at this time, there is a marked stimulation in the economy which can be attributed to Champs,” the minister said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“The city of Kingston, for example, benefits from an increase in occupancy of hotels, guesthouses, AirBnB type facilities and private homes. This is also reflected in the local retail and transportation sectors. Through Champs, there is both a direct and indirect co-relation to educational and employment opportunities,” she continued.

The minister also noted the merchandising benefit from schools; broadcasting revenue; the need for stage, light and sound personnel; and opportunities for small peanut vendors as well.

“There are several industries and families that benefit from the staging of Champs. So Champs is not only great for sports development, but it generates significant economic activity as well. I am happy that Grace Kennedy continues to support Champs by being the lead sponsor in this mega school boy and school girl event. I commend also all the others for their support,” she said.

Noting that the fallout caused by COVID-19 was huge, Grange said the loss reported by ISSA since the pandemic is approximately $320 million in gross income and $120 million in net income over the two years. ISSA also reported losses of $14.5 million for expenses incurred prior to the cancellation of the 2020 championship.

“The net returns from Champs is used to cover the operational cost of ISSA which gets no funding outside of their sponsorship arrangements and gate receipts from competitions held. The impact of the cancellation of Champs in 2020 also meant that schools lost out on funding usually paid out to them by ISSA from the gross income generated from Champs. Unsponsored competitions for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons were also adversely affected,” the sport minister explained.

According to Grange, ISSA estimates that the financial fallout from individual schools, vendors and sponsors directly related to expenditure related to Champs preparation in 2020 was approximately $500,000.

She said the prospect of scholarship opportunities was also stymied during the last two years, given that scouts, particularly from United States-based colleges and universities, attend Champs to look for outstanding talent.

“Champs is also a family event and many visitors, Jamaican and non-Jamaican, are known to book vacations either before or after the five-day festival. With the cancellation of the 2020 staging and the staging in 2021 without spectators, Jamaica would not have benefitted from visitors who would have extended their stay to vacation in other parts of the island. The sponsors would also have been negatively impacted as the lack of exposure of their brands most likely translated in reduced profits.”

Champs was held in 2021, but with it being behind closed doors, ISSA incurred a loss of $70 million. For 2022, ISSA projects that their earnings will return to pre-COVID figures despite the significant increase in inflation.

“While there were losses in 2021 because of a spectator-less staging of the championship, there was an increase in the pay-per-view modality. This provided the opportunity for ISSA and its sponsors to engage untapped markets. The hybrid staging of the 2022 championship and the focus on online sales now promotes a more efficient way to market and host major sports events,” Minister Grange said, adding that the government will continue to support the staging of Champs in several ways including consultations and facilitation with the planning for hosting of events under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“In 2022, financial assistance through the Sport Development Foundation to support regional and developmental meets which received little or no corporate sponsorship. This was done through $10 million to the Jamaica Administrative Athletics Association for the staging of development meets (seniors and juniors included); $2.6 million towards Champs qualifying meets (Corporate Area, Western, Eastern and Central) and $500,000 towards Velocity Fest which includes seniors and high school athletes,” she shared.

The minister also noted the government's facilitation of the hosting of Champs and other development meets at government-owned facilities such as National Stadium and GC Foster College at discounted rates.

“Welcome back Champs; welcome back spectators. Let the games begin,” Grange said.