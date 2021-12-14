Grateful Gilbert eyeing Manning Cup semi-final spot for Excelsior

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Excelsior High took the second chance gifted to them in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition with glee by spanking Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) 3-1 in their first quarter-final game last Saturday.

Head coach Zavier Gilbert said that being given a second chance has proven to be a motivating factor for his team, even while expressing sadness for the teams that were dismissed from the competition.

“I must express sadness to the Camperdown and Tivoli teams. I know what it feels like to the young men who trained all season. After doing so well and their season cut short, it's unfortunate.

“We have been given a lifeline and that in itself is a motivating factor and we just want to use that and build on that and hopefully we are going to go all the way,” he said.

It was a comfortable scoreline in the end for Excelsior, but it was a victory that they had to work hard to earn.

“It was difficult under the conditions. It was very, very hot and instead of us passing and moving and playing our natural game. I think we were rushing the game and too eager to win it, so we made some bad decisions. So, the halftime break was welcoming,” said Gilbert.

“I just wanted to get them to calm down, put the ball down and play. They showed a little bit better (in the second half). Kingston Tech had a little bit of momentum in the second half, but once we took over the game and did what we had to do, I know that we would have at least gotten a goal and we did that.

“Fortunately for us, we got two goals and we were able to come away with three points and we are grateful for that,” he continued.

A big reason for the success on Saturday was the tactical adjustment made by Gilbert to nullify the main attacking threat that Kingston Technical possesses in Maquan Aldridge.

“Aldridge is their main player and we wanted them to look somewhere else. If we could keep him quiet, they would probably struggle to look somewhere else and turnover the ball and that's what we wanted.

“We managed to do it in the first half, frustrate them a little bit. He couldn't get on the ball, he wasn't comfortable on the ball. Although he scored, an error on our part and credit to him for finishing, but we managed to keep him quiet.”

The final goal of the day proved to be just what the doctor ordered and for that, Gilbert was also very grateful.

“Jhevan Smith, the captain, did well in executing that free-kick and that was what we needed - a second goal. We were struggling to manage the game, but we are getting better. Every game we are getting better, but inexperience is showing. But they are getting more experience now so we anticipate that as the season progresses they will get better,” he concluded.

Excelsior's second game in the round will be against Charlie Smith High on Wednesday at the Stadium East Field starting at 3:15 pm.