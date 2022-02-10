Greater Bernard Lodge lands being divested; houses being constructed, says GG in Throne Speech

KINGSTON, Jamaica- The process of divestment of lands under the Greater Bernard Lodge development project is presently underway and water and sewage infrastructure are being installed.

Additionally, housing developments have already begun.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen provided the update on the development on which up to 16,000 housing solutions are to be constructed over several years, while delivering the annual Throne Speech to mark the start of the new parliamentary year at Gordon House on Thursday morning.

“The intention is to create a sustainable integrated township that is vibrant and resilient and provides opportunities for affordable housing, modern living, and access to jobs and amenities,” Sir Patrick said.

In late August 2021, it was reported that the bid submission deadline for phase one of the Greater Bernard Lodge development project had been extended to September 14.

For this bid submission, the administrators of the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan invited qualified developers to participate in a competitive divestment process for land within the development area.

Housing and agriculture are equally prioritised under the development, with 15,000 to 16,000 housing solutions programmed for construction and approximately 1,300 acres of land reserved for small and medium-sized farmers.

The Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan spans a total of 5,397.02 acres and will seek to create a sustainable integrated township.

The development will not only address housing but also improve several areas of infrastructure, including the provision of potable water, sewerage, waste management, drainage, road rehabilitation in Greater Portmore, aquifer protection, and regularisation of agricultural lots.