Greater Portmore Health Centre closed for vaccination today

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has announced the closure of the Greater Portmore Health Centre, in St Catherine, on Thursday for vaccinations due to unforeseen circumstances.

“People are being asked to visit the Waterford Health Centre at 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm to receive their doses of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines,” a release said.

The release added that booster shots will also be available at the Waterford Health Centre only for today.