Green 'must pack his bags and go' – Golding

KINGSTON, Jamaica— “He must pack his bags and go!” That is the call that Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding, is demanding of Agriculture Minister Floyd Green.

This follows the release of a video which surfaced online showing the minister and several others at a social gathering, purportedly on a no-movement.

In his statement Golding said; ''when a Minister of Government, who sits in Cabinet and is collectively responsible for its decisions, is caught red-handed violating the spirit and intent of those laws, that minister must be made to resign.''

This morning, Observer Online broke the news that Prime Minister Andrew Holness was livid when the video went viral and following early morning discussions it was decided that Green would resign.

Read- Holness asks Green to resign amid backlash over viral video

He added: ''The country has endured four successive weeks of no-movement days, as Jamaica struggles to get this terrible third wave of the COVID pandemic under control,'' he continued, adding that ''many people have suffered tremendous pain and hardship from being forced by law to stay home for three days a week. Those without the money to stock up for lockdown, and those who hustle for their daily bread have gone hungry, as have their children. Many businesses, especially small businesses, are facing closure. People are suffering. People are frustrated. People are angry,''

In the video, which went viral on social media last night, Green along with Councillor of the KSAMC Andrew Bellamy, and various public officials can be seen toasting to the no-movement day.

Golding argued that ''ordinary Jamaicans would be locked up and charged with offences under the DRMA for doing this.''

''Yet a Government Minister and his cronies were there yesterday, flossing and braffing away as if the COVID restrictions mean nothing, showing utter contempt for the rules that his Government has imposed on the people. Jamaicans are disgusted by the continuous double standards, with one set of rules burdening the people, while the well-connected and privileged get to do whatever they like,'' he said.

Golding highlighted that for a Minister of Government, who ought to be setting an example for the population as a whole, to be flouting the no-movement day restrictions and partying with friends, is “an arrogant insult, a slap in the face of the people of Jamaica.''