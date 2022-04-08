Green says Gov't serious about digital transformation

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister Floyd Green has reiterated that the National Identification System (NIDS) is expected to bring about efficiency and ease in doing business.

Speaking at Thursday’s launch of a WI-FI hotspot in Black River, St Elizabeth Green said the Government is serious about digital transformation.

“We want to provide more Government services using the internet. We don’t want our people to leave Black River to travel all the way to Kingston to get something like a police record. We want to do away with those things. We want to reach a stage where we can come on your smartphone and go on the public WI-FI. Input your national ID and be able to apply for your police record and get it within a day,” he said.

He added that the Government is serious about ensuring that NIDS is rolled out starting this year.

“The key to unlocking digital transformation is NIDS. This will create a unique identifier for all our people,” he said.

Green added that NIDS will bring about efficiency.

“It will cut out some of the inefficiency. It will make life easier,” he said.

“You know how many of you as young people say you’re trying to open a bank account or you’re trying to do some business with the Government and they don’t only tell you that you need to bring an ID, they say you need to go find a (Justice of the Peace),” he added.

“And the JP has to write a letter to say you are who you say you are. You have to take a picture and the JP has to write on the back…. and stamp it,” he added.

He said the ongoing installation of internet connectivity by Universal Service Fund (USF) will assist in the country's digital transformation.

Green, who is also the Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western said connectivity is key.

“We are living in a digital age. There is no if, no but, no turning back,” he said.

“If we appreciate that we are in a digital age then connectivity is key and it is even more important in rural communities,” he added.

Green pointed out that there are still challenges and high expenses being faced by people in accessing the internet.

“It is still very difficult in our rural communities to get connectivity. The cost is still prohibitive. People will tell you about how much money they have to spend on data plans to do things like their educational journey or simple things like browsing the internet,” he said.

Kasey Williams