Gregory Park, St Catherine teen missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jaleel Headley of Gregory Park, St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, February 08.

He is of dark complexion and slim build.

Reports from Spanish Town Police are that about 1:49 pm, Jaleel was last seen at home wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaleel Headley is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.