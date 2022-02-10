Gregory Park, St Catherine teen missing

Gregory Park, St Catherine teen missingThursday, February 10, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jaleel Headley of Gregory Park, St Catherine who has been missing since Tuesday, February 08.
He is of dark complexion and slim build.
Reports from Spanish Town Police are that about 1:49 pm, Jaleel was last seen at home wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jaleel Headley is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy