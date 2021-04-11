Grenada affected by Saraha dust, ash from St Vincent volcano

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC)— The Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport says the island is now being affected by ash stemming from the eruption of St Vincent's La Soufreire volcano and this is in addition to a layer of Sahara dust.

St Vincent is located 65.5 miles or 105 kilometres southwest of Grenada and both islands govern some Grenadine islands.

“The Met Office has been receiving reports of deposits of ash-like particles on vehicles, vegetation, and buildings throughout the state of Grenada,” said a statement which explained that while the forecast is for the ash to move off to the east and northeast of St Vincent, it is possible for minute ash particles to spread southward and deposit over Grenada.

“These small and light particles can be carried over Grenada by the low-level winds as they descend through the atmosphere. Deposition is likely to increase with periods of precipitation especially across northern parts of the state,” said the statement which was issued through the National Disaster Management Agency.

The Met Office said that on observing of the Saharan Air Layer, there is a fair amount of Saharan dust in and around the Lesser Antilles including Grenada. “In addition, model guidance of Surface Dust Concentration indicates that a significant concentration of dust is expected to persist for the next day or two,” said the statement.

Grenada has also issued a marine advisory for people venturing out at sea as a combination of volcanic ash and Saharan dust is expected to reduce visibility.