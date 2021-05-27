Grenada anticipates shortage of childhood vaccines

Grenada anticipates shortage of childhood vaccinesThursday, May 27, 2021
|
ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Shawn Charles says Grenada will experience a delay in receiving its shipment of mandatory childhood vaccines because of disruption in the supply chain that is linked directly to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He explained that many of the childhood vaccines are manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world.
“So, expect some delays due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19,” Dr Charles said.
Grenada sources its vaccines for child immunisation through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Revolving Fund which is the same mechanism used by most countries in the region. These include vaccination for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR); diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DPT); and polio.
Minister of Health Nickolas Steele said local stocks of childhood vaccines are close to expiration.
He, therefore, called on parents to make use of the vaccines before they expire.
In Grenada, it is mandatory for children to be immunised to be accepted into the school system.
The Public Health (School Children Immunization) Act states that “no child shall be admitted as a pupil to a pre-primary school, primary school, private school or all-age school unless he or she produces to the principal thereof, a certificate of immunization with respect to every communicable disease”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy