Grenada approves legislation on remote employment

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Grenada Parliament has given the green light to legislation allowing for non-nationals to work from Grenada with companies that are based outside of the island.

The Remote Employment Bill 2021, will now go before the Senate in June.

The legislation seeks to establish a remote-work permit regime suited to non-nationals who wish to be employed under contractual obligations originating and relating solely to matters outside of the State of Grenada, while being physically operating in the State of Grenada, according to the explanatory notes in the bill.

“This Act will establish a framework for non-nationals to be employed remotely in the State of Grenada,” said Tourism Minister Clarice Modeste, who piloted the Bill, adding “the base for their employment is in another country but the work can be carried out in Grenada”.

Remote employment has become a trend in some tourist dependent destinations and is seen as part of a wider strategy aimed at rebuilding the tourism sector following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has severely impacted the economies of tourism dependent countries.

“This method of working has become the norm. It has become very common and every time there is a forum on the future of tourism that is one of the things that is talked about – working remotely. We call it commonly here 'workation' because one can work and still have a vacation in the sense that they are in a different place, they can explore, they can come in with their families,” Modeste said.

“This is a good way for generating business in a country because the person comes in and lives within the country,” said Modeste, adding that individuals applying to work remotely must be financially independent.

“In our case we have put a minimum threshold of EC$100,000 per annum and the source must be from the outside not the inside…Persons must not be coming to Grenada to set up a business,” she said while outlining some of the restrictions.

“People like that we expect them to use official accommodation such as hotels, apartments and guest houses or villas; they will be allowed to have dependents including parents and a grandchild accompany them; Children cannot be enrolled in public schools; Must have health insurance and job lost can result in revoking of the work permit.”

The application fee for individuals will be US$1,500 or EC$4,050 while the application fee for individual and up to three dependents will be US$2,000 or EC$5,400 with the fee for every additional dependent being US$200 or EC$540.

All acceptable individuals allowed to work under the Remote Employment law will be permitted to work for no less than one year in the first instance.