Grenada authorities using video recordings to detain COVID violators

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC)— Health and national security officials are reportedly reviewing videos posted on various social media platforms showing people participating in carnival style activities in contravention of the existing regulations put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I want to clearly state, because I have heard some individuals saying that the Ministry of Health or the Royal Grenada Police Force have given permission for some of those activities, that is not the case,” Health Minister Nickolas Steele said.

“We have all seen the increase in activities over the weekend(s) of individuals taking it upon themselves to defy the regulations, to defy law enforcement and to come out and play jab,” Steele said at the weekly post cabinet briefing, reminding reporters that the government had taken a decision to cancel carnival celebrations this year.

Grenada is currently under a state of emergency because of COVID-19 with both the Emergency Powers Regulations and the Public Health Regulations are enforced.

Though Grenada has cancelled 2021 Carnival celebrations, which traditionally concludes in August, over the last few weekends, several people have defied the existing regulations to participate in the activities known here as “Jab, Jab”.

Several videos have been posted on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

“Law enforcement officials are now reviewing these videos that are already captured and tickets will be issued to violators. They are actually violating the Public Health Regulations which forbids the organizing of events without permission,” said a Ministry of National Security official.

According to the regulations, persons can face fines ranging from EC$350 to a maximum of EC$1000.

Grenada has recorded one death ad 161 cases of the virus since March last year.