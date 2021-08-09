Grenada carnival revellers defy ban, take to the streets

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC)— Hundreds of revellers took to the streets here on Monday in defiance of a ban on Carnival activities for the second consecutive year as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Parliament had earlier this year approved of a government motion cancelling the annual traditional celebrations on Monday and Tuesday, but that did not prevent hundreds of people from various communities engaging in the “jab jab” J'ouvert celebrations.

Police have not yet indicated whether or not any person had been arrested or charged as a result of the breach, but an official from the Ministry of National Security said that there were small pockets of revellers in several communities including St Mark's and St Paul's with the largest gathering taking place in St Andrew's that occupies most of the west-central part of the island.

The revellers, beating drums and buckets, blowing whistles, horns and other instruments, paraded under the banner “More Jab…Freedom” chanting their objection to the cancellation of Carnival as a result of the pandemic.

'The mob is heading to Grenville,” the Grenada Broadcasting Network (GBN) reported on its live coverage of the standoff between the police and the revellers.

But the revellers were prevented from proceeding far as contingent of police officers and police vehicles from the Rapid Response Unit and other departments were used to block the road.

Prior to the activities on Monday, police had issued tickets to several people who in defiance of the cancellation of the August Carnival celebrations were staging activities here.

Grenada has so far recorded 178 positive cases and one death linked to the pandemic after registering its first case in March last year.