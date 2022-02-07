Grenada celebrates 48 years as independent nation

Grenada is celebrating its 48th anniversary of political independence from Britain on Monday with Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell noting the impact that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is continuing to have on the island two years after the first case was detected there.

Addressing a military parade where spectators were not allowed to attend, Mitchell said despite the “dark cloud of the pandemic” Grenada was looking forward to the future with hope noting that “at the same time, this must be underpinned by concrete action that will transition hope from a desire to reality.

“This is why we are concerned about the level of vaccine hesitancy that exists in Grenada… we believe in the science and remain optimistic that vaccination and achieving herd immunity will help bring an end to this crisis.

“We will therefore continue to advocate for vaccination, but ultimately there is only so much the government can do and say. What we need more than ever is a solid partnership…government and people working side by side to overcome this pandemic,” Mitchell said, adding that the fallout created by the pandemic has increased the onus on the government to provide economic and social assistance to ease the burden.

Grenada has recorded 211 deaths and 12,862 infections linked to the virus and Mitchell told the nation that “It is a difficult time for government to be called upon to do more at the same time it faces a reduction in revenue when compared to pre pandemic times.

“However government is committed to ensuring that our most vulnerable citizens are not further marginalised by this unrelenting pandemic,” Mitchell said, noting that since 2020, his administration has embarked on COVID stimulus packages that has assisted hundreds of citizens and businesses Mitchell said there was also The first one announced in March 2020, benefitted over 6,000 Grenadians including 147 businesses

He said assistance had also been given to workers of the cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, who lost their jobs when the airline was forced to revamp its operations.

“Recognising the economic uncertainty….government still initiated and implemented a second series of stimulus packages,” Mitchell said, noting that an estimated 3,000 Grenadians benefitted from the EC$30.1 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) initiative.

“We are still in the early stages of implementation…with new initiatives to come on stream this year,” Mitchell said, noting that the 2022 budget presented to Parliament had also outlined further incentives for people.

Mitchell, who said he was looking forward eagerly to students returning to classrooms for face to face tutoring, said that the government in December had provide an additional full months' salary to front line public health workers.

In addition, the government has agreed to absorb any increase in fuel prices above EC$15 a gallon as well as persons benefitting from lesser charges for electricity and the environmental levy.

“These initiatives are deliberated wide ranging to ensure that they impact as many Grenadians as possible. Some may call it gimmick, gimmick if you are alright…but very serious support for those in need.”

Mitchell acknowledged that these are “tough times but it is important that we demonstrate and care for the people,” adding that it was necessary to “shine a ray of hope in this otherwise dark period”.

He said the government is doing a lot and reiterated the need for partnership among stakeholders and interest groups going forward, making reference to the agreement to be signed with the St. George's University (SGU) providing medical and undergraduate scholarships to Grenadians.

In addition, the US-based off shore medical institution is providing an advance US$30 million grant and will also assist the island's health system, especially in relation to delaing with the COVID pandemic.

“Therefore as we look to the future we must continuously set our sights on overcoming the adversities that threaten to derail our development agenda,” Mitchell said, adding “government by virtue of its mandate to lead, commits to do so for all Grenadians and seek the support of every one as together we steer the ship of development towards …a shared vision”.

Mitchell said that the independence celebrations this year, though low keyed, provide an opportunity i to showcase national pride.

“Government is planning to embark on an initiative that would more accurately reflect and represent who we are as a people….we are therefore considering a serious proposal on the Grenada National Reparations Committee to spearhead the research and make recommendations of the renaming of a number of sites in honour of our 50th anniversary in 2024.

“This initiative will bring monumental changes to the national landscape and give recognition to the many deserving Grenadians who have served us in the part and continue in some case to do so today,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has congratulated Grenada noting the country's resolute movement along the path to development.

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett, in a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Mitchell, also commended the country's significant contribution to promoting regional integration.

“There is much for the Government and People of Grenada to be proud of since achieving independence forty-eight years ago, as the country has moved resolutely along the path to development. Grenada's contribution globally in academia, sports, culture and diplomacy is well documented,” she said.

Barnett said that the theme chosen for this year's festivities, “Overcoming our Adversity – Safeguarding Livelihoods – Protecting our Future” speaks to the firm determination of all Grenadians to play an active role in the continued development and prosperity of their country.

“Honourable Prime Minister, Grenada continues to make significant contributions to the promotion of regional integration. In particular, the Community welcomes Grenada's steadfast leadership on Science and Technology (including Information and Communications), for which you, Prime Minister, have portfolio responsibilities in the Quasi-Cabinet of the CARICOM Conference of Heads of Government,” she added.