Grenada ditches COVID testing requirement for all travellers

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada – Grenada is set to ease COVID-19 travel measures, including testing requirements, next month.

The country's Ministry of Health has advised that effective after midnight April 4, 2022 all travellers to the eastern Caribbean island – regardless of vaccination status – will no longer need to take a COVID-19 test prior to arrival or upon arrival.

Travellers will also no longer need to fill out a health declaration form prior to or upon arrival, or quarantine on arrival, the health ministry informed.

It's the latest easing of COVID-19 protocols by Grenada, with infection numbers declining in the country.

Grenada's Government recently announced the scrapping of its “vaccine differentiation policy”, with unvaccinated fans being allowed to attend the third cricket Test against England in the country next week.

The country's health minister stated that the decision was based on the low risk currently associated with COVID-19 in the country, the latest numbers indicating Grenada boasting only 60 active cases of the potentially deadly disease.

Overall, Grenada has recorded nearly 14,000 cases since the start of the pandemic and 217 deaths.