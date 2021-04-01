Grenada says mandatory vaccinations for staff at facilities for quarantined travellers

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC)— Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell has announced that all staff at quarantine facilities for incoming passengers will soon have to be vaccinated, as part of the government's plan to protect citizens from a community outbreak of COVID-19.

He made the disclosure in a national address on Wednesday, as he urged citizens generally to get immunized.

“A few short months ago, we saw how rapidly the case numbers rose when employees at one hotel contracted the disease,” Prime Minister Mitchell said, referring to last December's sudden spike in COVID-19 cases that originated at Sandals Grenada.

“With deadlier variants of the Coronavirus now in circulation around the world, we must take all the necessary measures to protect our people, but at the same time, allow them to continue their livelihoods. I, therefore, encourage everyone who meets the eligibility criteria to get vaccinated.”

Since Grenada began its immunization programme, more than 10,000 citizens have taken the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Dr Mitchell said the government has thousands more doses in stock.

“Despite the heavy global demand for COVID-19 vaccines, Government has obtained 23,000 doses of AstraZeneca – a good start as we seek to vaccinate at least 60 per cent of the adult population,” the prime minister said.

“I urge you to protect yourself, protect your loved ones, protect your neighbours, protect your country. We are all in this together; therefore, we must all work together to safeguard our people, our country, our future.”

Grenada currently has no active cases of COVID-19. One person is in isolation and more than 300 inbound passengers from regional and international destinations are in quarantine.

Since the first case was diagnosed in March 2020, Grenada has recorded a total of 155 cases, one of which resulted in death.