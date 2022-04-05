Champs 2022: Grenadian Alves leads Girls' javelin qualifying

Champs 2022: Grenadian Alves leads Girls' javelin qualifyingTuesday, April 05, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamora Alves of St Jago High threw a personal best of 42.84m to lead the Girls' Open Javelin Throw qualifying on Tuesday's opening of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships, which got underway at the National Stadium.
The 18-year-old Grenadian, who was third last year, beat her previous personal best of 40.85m set last year, while Edwin Allen's Sheniela Williams, who won the silver medal last year, was next with 36.60m.
Hydel High's Shericka Christie, fifth last year, also advanced with a best of 36.60m while St Catherine High's G'Nea Pitt got the automatic qualifying distance of 35.00m with 36.38m.
Pitt's teammate Natalie Albert, Hydel's Natassia Burrell, St Jago's Chrishale McCarthy and Holmwood's discus throw specialist Cedricka Williams were also among those advancing to the final.
Paul A Reid
