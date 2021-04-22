Greta Thunberg blasts politicians for 'ignoring' climate crisis

Greta Thunberg blasts politicians for 'ignoring' climate crisisThursday, April 22, 2021
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) – Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg assailed powerful politicians in biting remarks to a US congressional panel Thursday, accusing them of "ignoring" the climate crisis and demanding an end to fossil fuel subsidies.
"How long do you think you can continue ignoring the climate crisis, the global aspect of equity and historic emissions without being held accountable?" the 18-year-old Swede will tell the House Oversight and Reform Committee by remote video link, according to her prepared remarks.
"You get away with it now, but sooner or later people are going to realise what you have been doing all this time," Thunberg will say on Capitol Hill just as US President Joe Biden convened a global climate summit by video link.
