Ground broken for $75 million Westmoreland road project

Ground broken for $75 million Westmoreland road projectSunday, February 13, 2022
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Ground has officially been broken for the rehabilitation of the Marchmont to Retrieve road in Westmoreland.
According to a release, the ground-breaking ceremony took place last Tuesday.
The project is expected to cost $75 million.
Work on the site has been underway since last December and is scheduled to be completed within the current financial year, which ends on March 31.
Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Everald Warmington said that the scope of work on the 3.8-kilometre roadway includes clearing of landslides, patching, drain improvement, construction of retaining walls, as well as reshaping and resurfacing the corridor.
“The project is expected to bring relief to motorists, farmers and commuters,” he added, noting that the Government remains committed to the development of the country's road network.
