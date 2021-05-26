Ground broken for new Sandals Dunn's River

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness (right) is at rapt attention as Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart explains the features that will comprise the new Sandals Dunn's River, for which ground was broken at a ceremony today in Ocho Rios, St Ann. Holness was a special guest.

