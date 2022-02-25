Ground broken for rebuilding of Stony Hill Police Station

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – Proper infrastructure is an important element for the development of any community and on Thursday, February 24 Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson joined other government officials who broke ground for the rebuilding of the 100-year-old Stony Hill Police Station—one of the oldest stations in the Caribbean.

During his address to Stony Hill residents and the local police, Anderson expressed his continued support of projects such as the rebuilding of the Stony Hill Police Station, which is being facilitated by the National Housing Trust.

According to Anderson, this latest project was in keeping with the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) vision of having all police stations rebuilt or refurbished to provide modern, fit-for-purpose spaces for the policemen and women of the Constabulary as well as the people they serve.

The Commissioner of Police also took the opportunity to encourage the residents to assist the police by sharing information to make their community safe.

He assured them that the high command and its stakeholders remain resolute in curbing the pandemic of crime.

“We have continued our pursuit and we are capturing the gunmen, dismantling gangs, and removing the guns from our streets,” he said.

Anderson further reported the success of the 'Wanted Wednesday' campaign which has seen several wanted men being captured since the start of the year.

He also assured the citizens that the police continue to pursue the highest standard of customer service through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001), as the police seek to create a better relationship with the citizens of Jamaica.