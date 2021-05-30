Groundsman charged with firearm possession

Groundsman charged with firearm possessionSunday, May 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A groundsman of South Avenue in Kingston has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after officers found a gun and a cigarette box with ammunition in a bag on his premises on Friday, May 28.
He has been identified as 26-year-old Deniel Wynter.
The police said a team carried a snap raid about 9:00 pm in his community during which a backpack belonging to Wynter was searched and one black and chrome Taurus pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was found.
The police said a cigarette box containing seven rounds of ammunition was also found inside the bag.
Wynter was subsequently arrested and charged.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy