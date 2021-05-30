Groundsman charged with firearm possession

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A groundsman of South Avenue in Kingston has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after officers found a gun and a cigarette box with ammunition in a bag on his premises on Friday, May 28.

He has been identified as 26-year-old Deniel Wynter.

The police said a team carried a snap raid about 9:00 pm in his community during which a backpack belonging to Wynter was searched and one black and chrome Taurus pistol with eight rounds of ammunition was found.

The police said a cigarette box containing seven rounds of ammunition was also found inside the bag.

Wynter was subsequently arrested and charged.