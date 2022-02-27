Guardian Life named official health and wellness partner of Legacy Athletics

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Guardian Life Limited has joined forces with sports management company Legacy Athletics Limited to provide support for the athletes as they prepare for the 2022 athletic season.

According to a release, Guardian Life committed $10 million during a recent signing ceremony, to help boost the performance of a select cohort of Jamaican athletes in track and field and Olympic-level weightlifting.

Oneil Clarke, vice president, Individual Life Sales, expressed Guardian Life's pleasure at being able to offer the sponsorship.

“We are happy to be able to make a significant contribution towards the preparation of these young athletes as they work towards achieving their highest potential in the sporting arena and to keep Jamaica's flag flying high when they represent the country internationally,” Clarke said.

Legacy Athletics president and chief executive officer Andrea Hardware was elated to partner with Guardian Life.

“We are passionate about providing the support needed for young athletes who are in the process of making the transition from junior success to the professional ranks.

“Without partners like Guardian Life, it would not be possible to provide the ongoing, enabling environment that they need to truly flourish. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership in the interest of the nation's youth,” Hardware said.

Founded in 2020 and officially launched last year, the mission of Legacy Athletics Limited is to support nation-building through youth development, with a holistic suite of services designed to ensure that an athlete is not just prepared physically, but also emotionally and mentally to achieve their highest potential.

Legacy Athletics have already signed track and field athletes Michael Bentley, Michael O'Hara, Malik James-King, Anthony Carpenter, Shian Hyde, Crystal Morrison and Jura Levy, and Olympic weightlifter Soneil Ellington.

Plans are already underway for Legacy athletes to be featured at upcoming Guardian Life Health and Wellness events, such as 'Built for Guardian' workout series and 'Living Your Best Life' series to highlight the importance of holistic self-care, spanning the mental, physical, spiritual, and financial dimensions.