Guinness infused food on show at Russell T20

The succulent sweet scotch pork chops infused with Guinness delighted the palate of the sprinkling of attendees recently during the second stop in the brand's five-week road tour at Russell's T20 Restaurant and Sports Bar in St Andrew.

Rain earlier in the afternoon severely impacted the turnout, but for those who ventured into the venue, it was an opportunity to gobble down the creative menu blend of certified sports massage therapist turned head chef, Neico Knight.

The idea was conceptualised by the marketing team at Red Stripe as they wanted to show the different ways that Guinness can be consumed, instead of the normal drinking of the brew in its pure form.

According to Junior Brand Manager for Guinness, Ben Sinclair, Jamaicans have been known to use Guinness in a variety of ways, including mixing it in carrot juice and also using it as browning, while cooking meats. The company wanted to expand on this.

“So basically what we want to do is really highlight the creativity of chefs and also have a collaboration between locations. We came up with the idea of how to creatively show different uses of Guinness,” he said.

The first stop was at Tracks and Records at Marketplace in St Andrew, where Guinness-infused salmon was served. Sinclair would not disclose what will be on the menu for the three other stops, which are Pier One in Montego Bay as well as Kingston Jerk and Jack's Smoke Shack, both in St Andrew.

The creation at each venue will be served throughout February, although chef Knight stated that Russell's T20 placed the Sweet Scotch Guinness Pork Chops on the menu from October when he conceptualised it.

“Actually, how I came by it, we were idle in the kitchen, trying to make some sauce and I said, 'let me try the Guinness' and then it just happened. It's not very hard, it's an easy process. Have a Guinness Smooth, throw it in the hot pot, then add the ingredients, the mustard, a little water, ketchup, pepper and honey.

“Since I made it last October we start selling it here and the customers love it, very much as they come and ask for the Guinness Pork Chops. It worked,” Knight said.

He said Russell's T20 tries a variety of offerings to delight customers, who ultimately decide if the eatery must keep that item on the menu.

According to guests Vanessa Lyons, Kemar Clarke and Jonelle Wright, the concept opened their taste buds to something new as they enjoyed the meals.

“It wasn't bad. I can say that the pork chop itself wasn't dry. I feel like the Guinness paired well with the pork chops. It had a slight sweet taste and, in my opinion, it could be slightly more savoury. It was really good. I personally would probably order it again, but I would get the Guinness Smooth with it, as drinking the Guinness Smooth with it gives it a completely different new taste,” Wright said.

Clarke added: “The first time I tried it and it was great. The chef shell it dung.”

Lyons, who was at both of the first two venues, spoke about the menu the previous week: “Personally, I am not a fan of salmon, because I think it's overpriced tuna, but last week, I don't know what they did at Tracks and Records with the salmon and the Guinness infusion, but it was perfect. They actually tried to pull me over to the salmon side of life and I was enjoying it, so it was really good as the flavours just came alive in my mouth.”